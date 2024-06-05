Trump’s Attorney Asks Judge Merchan to Lift the Gag Order

Former President Trump asked Judge Juan Merchan to lift the gag order on his client after Joe Biden commented on the conviction. President Trump should be allowed to campaign.

In a letter sent Monday and made public Tuesday, Trump’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, said now that the trial is concluded, “the concerns articulated by the government and the Court do not justify continued restrictions on the First Amendment rights of President Trump…and the American people.”

Trump’s legal team also said President Joe Biden having a campaign event outside of the courthouse, Biden’s comments after the verdict, “continued public attacks” against Trump by witnesses Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen, and the upcoming presidential debate are all reasons Trump needs “the constitutional mandate for unrestrained campaign advocacy.”

Blanche noted that the team disagreed with the justifications for the gag order in the first place, which was enacted “to protect the integrity of this criminal proceeding and avoid prejudice to the jury.

Donald Trump spoke out against the judge, his jury, and the judge’s daughter, all of whom are compromised.