Trump’s COV Coordinator Dr. Birx Admits to Lying & Manipulating Data

Dr. Deborah Birx served as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator under President Donald Trump. She admitted on Friday that she knew the vaccine didn’t protect against infection. Instead of being prosecuted, she’s making money on a book tour.

“I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection. And I think we overplayed the vaccines. And it made people then worry that it’s not going to protect against severe disease and hospitalization,” Dr. Deborah Birx told Neil Cavuto on his show.

She and her friends in the CDC, along with Joe Biden, told Americans the vaccine protects against the spread of the illness. They also claimed it would keep people from catching it.

SHE MANIPULATED DATA

Birx also admitted in her new book that she manipulated data and quietly altered CDC guidance without authorization to hide information from Donald Trump, Art Moore reports on WND.

In “Silent Invasion,” she confesses she “devised” a “strategic sleight-of-hand” method of reporting she described as “subterfuge.”

“This wasn’t the only bit of subterfuge I had to engage in,” she writes.

Birx insisted, contrary to the White House and the CDC, that the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 was significant.

Along with Dr. Robert Redfield, they “agreed to quietly rewrite the guidance and post it to the CDC website.”

“We would not seek approval. Because we were both quite busy, it might take a week or two, but we were committed to subverting the dangerous message that limiting testing was the right thing to do,” she writes.

She resigned in December 2020.

People lost their jobs, and children are vaccinated on the word of these people who are dishonest. They describe lying as “overplaying their hand.”

We have a Jan. 6 panel. Let’s convene a nationally televised July 25 panel to deal with these liars. We can hire two producers and refuse to let them have any defense.

We must also hear the truth about these vaccines’ side effects and deaths.

VAERS data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 1,350,950 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID-19 vaccines, including 29,635 deaths and 246,676 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020, and July 15, 2022. This data is not necessarily tied to the vaccines but is concerning and needs honest research. We won’t get it from the crew that’s in the agency.

Dr. Deborah Birx capitulates, admits they have failed. “we overplayed them” “most important thing now is to get early treatment. WH-TF should have gone with competent treating doctors from the begging and pulled the genetic products over the market for excess death in Feb “21. pic.twitter.com/eAJW4H4Bot — Peter McCullough, MD MPH (@P_McCulloughMD) July 24, 2022

