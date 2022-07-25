FEMA Sent Illegals Bused to DC from TX to Miami

FEMA officials took illegal aliens sent from Texas to DC by Gov. Abbott, and some at least were put on a train to Miami. That is according to an email obtained by The Oversight Project, a Heritage Foundation think tank.

Why are they sending them to Florida? Why not Delaware or Massachusetts, or Michigan? I think we all know why.

The email was released via a Freedom of Information Act request.

Abbott started to bus illegal aliens to DC if they wanted to go, and this sounds like Team Biden’s response. This only referred to the first bus that came in from Texas. We need more information.

Remarkable FOIA find from @Heritage @romanjankowski5 @MHowellTweets:@_dchealth deputy @Pash_DC on the first bus of illegal immigrants from Texas: “For this first drop, some were picked up by family members and the rest will be put on a train to Miami.” pic.twitter.com/0tIRhqVOwR — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 24, 2022

Related