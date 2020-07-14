Tucker announces a vacation after writer gets caught making racist comments

Tucker Carlson, who has the most-watched cable show in the history of cable, announced a “long-planned” trout fishing vacation on Monday night. This comes after a senior writer on his show, Blake Neff, resigned in disgrace after racist and sexist comments he posted anonymously online were exposed by CNN last week.

The posts appeared on a message board for law students. Tucker condemned the comments by the young writer but said it has nothing to do with the show.

Watch:

Here’s how @TuckerCarlson addressed his former top writer Blake Neff’s resignation for having secretly posted racist and sexist material on an online message board. pic.twitter.com/Kle9kkNygx — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 14, 2020