Tucker: Biden-Harris Administration Allowed Trump to Get Shot

Tucker explained to Jesse Kelly on The First that the Secret Service and the Biden-Harris administration let him get shot. They withheld adequate protection from Donald Trump, and they did the same with Bobby Kennedy, who fortunately didn’t get hurt.

Tucker said that it doesn’t matter what the intent is. The point is they let it happen. They gave phony doctor Jill more security than Donald Trump.

The message is they didn’t care if they got shot. No one has paid the price.

Republicans have forgotten about the attempted assassination. They are not demanding answers.

The ridiculous woman in charge of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, lied and failed to give any information, followed by an Acting Director, Ron Rowe, who knew nothing and was as rude and arrogant as Cheatle. Maybe they do that because they believe the best defense is a good offense.

WATCH: @TuckerCarlson talks about the Trump assassination attempt with @JesseKellyDC. “They let this happen…You can’t allow your political opponent to get murdered because you don’t like him, but they did.” pic.twitter.com/sv825qmW4P — The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 22, 2024

WAS THERE MORE THAN ONE SHOOTER?

Rep. Mike Walz is not convinced there was one shooter on J13. Additionally, Sen. Ron Johnson said the FBI is doing everything wrong in this investigation.

The lack of transparency, changing stories, and false information allowed to take place without resistance is alarming.

Republican Rep. Mike Waltz said the gunman’s motivation is still unknown, and he is worried a foreign entity or other third party could have been involved in the attack.

Waltz wondered how federal law enforcement could confidently say Crooks was a lone wolf if they couldn’t answer other questions, like why he had multiple foreign encrypted messaging accounts.

The more we get into it, the more questions I have,” Waltz said. ‘It’s really what’s coming out around it that is so disturbing.

“And for me, the thing that’s most disturbing is that we have ongoing plots from Iran to take out a former president, the leading candidate, and that a Pakistani national was just arrested after making a down payment for hitmen, and it’s barely even being covered in the news.”

None of the should be a surprise after all they have done to DJT and RFK. Remember, these are the people who gave awards to the Capital Hill police officer who murdered Ashli Babbitt.