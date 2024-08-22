Comrade Harris Now Has $500M, Shattering Records

Comrade Kamala Harris is breaking all funding records. She went from no one liking her to millions of people pouring a half billion dollars into her campaign. No one should believe this.

If you want to know what new tactics Democrats will throw at us to win the election, buying it is one. Also, letting illegal aliens vote is another, although I don’t know if that is anything new but there are a lot more of them now.

She is a communist and acts like a fool, as does her communist running mate, Tim Walz. Her agenda is that of the DNC and it’s communism.

Act Blue, the largest Democrat fundraiser, appears to launder money from foreign entities and other donors.

The media is running an election campaign for her, claiming Americans are surprised at how much they want to vote for her. USA Today said she’s “ushering in a new era” and “stepping out of Biden’s shadow.” Harris won’t answer a serious question, but when her agenda does come out here and there, it is Biden’s on speed. She fully supported the Afghanistan debacle, Bidenomics, and open borders. If you read the DNC platform, they all still do.

BREAKING – MASSIVE – YOUR REACTION: Kamala Harris’s campaign has shattered records, announcing a staggering $500 million haul in just her first month as a candidate! NOTE: Over 2.4 million donors contributed, surpassing the number of donors who supported Biden throughout his… pic.twitter.com/U51iqh3Sh8 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 22, 2024

Fake polls abound. If the following poll is accurate, indicating Texas is in play, it is because they are lying or counting on illegal aliens voting.

A July poll by the University of Houston Hobby School and Texas Southern University’s Barbara Jordan Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs had Trump nine points ahead of Biden. That survey, conducted between June 20 and July 1, found 49 percent were supporting Trump while 40 percent were backing Biden.

James O’Keefe is on the Act Blue corruption with little time left:

BREAKING: Donors Across the U.S. Deny Massive ActBlue Donations Amid Attorney General Investigations “He did not do $300,000 worth of anything in three years,” exclaims Pam Fridrich, wife to Heinz Fridrich, when presented with FEC data by an @OKeefeMedia Citizen Journalist in… pic.twitter.com/TPqK9gUbFy — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 16, 2024

Act Blue is corrupt: