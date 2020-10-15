Tucker blows up Hunter and “my guy” while “my guy” takes another lid

Earlier today, Joe Biden called a ‘lid,’ in other words, he’s going back to the basement and won’t answer reporters’ questions after the bombshell report from the NY Post about his dealings in Ukraine.

Joe plans to retire into the White House.

Calling early press lids — arcane signals that mean a candidate is done campaigning for the day and won’t be speaking to reporters — have become a constant for the 77-year-old Democratic nominee during this year’s election. He can’t even campaign, much less do the job.

Hunter Biden is a corrupt crackhead who sold access to the White House to any foreign oligarch who paid him off. Joe Biden knew. He knew about his brother’s use of his name as well. In 47 years, all Joe knew how to do was hang with segregationists who could help him get ahead and sell access.

Tucker is taking on the corrupt Biden’s tonight, and he went into facts. Will Tucker’s account be locked? Facebook does put the evil eye on his videos at times.

The clip below truly is a damning walkthrough.

Hunter calls his father, “my guy” to his corrupt business partners. That’s telling, isn’t it?

This video won’t go over well:

