Tucker & Candace on Biden’s ‘Racial Equity’ Crack Pipe Funding

We thought readers might want to watch these two clips if they missed it last night on Tucker. While we already reported about Biden’s crack pipe racial equity plan, Tucker does a better job of mocking it. It deserves mocking but it’s actually horrific.

Biden’s handlers have him approving $30 million to provide free crack pipes, especially in disadvantaged neighborhoods. Biden is also considering funds for injection sites. This will seriously harm minorities. People who are drug-addicted need help and sometimes imprisonment. What they don’t need is drugs pouring across our open borders and easy ways to inject. He’s saving them money on pipes so they can buy more laced crack.

This is evil and is clearly intended to destroy people in this country.

Watch:

Candace Owens excellent response:

