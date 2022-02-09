Tucker & Candace on Biden’s ‘Racial Equity’ Crack Pipe Funding

We thought readers might want to watch these two clips if they missed it last night on Tucker. While we already reported about Biden’s crack pipe racial equity plan, Tucker does a better job of mocking it. It deserves mocking but it’s actually horrific.
Biden’s handlers have him approving $30 million to provide free crack pipes, especially in disadvantaged neighborhoods. Biden is also considering funds for injection sites. This will seriously harm minorities. People who are drug-addicted need help and sometimes imprisonment. What they don’t need is drugs pouring across our open borders and easy ways to inject. He’s saving them money on pipes so they can buy more laced crack.
This is evil and is clearly intended to destroy people in this country.
Let me see if I’ve got this straight. Equality means equal opportunity for all, but that’s no longer what we are striving for. We are looking for equity, which means equal outcomes for all. Sooo … does this administration want us all to become addicted to drugs so we can get a free pipe and something to put in it?