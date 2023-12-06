Tucker Carlson Interviews Rep. Massie on Ukraine Funding

Tucker Carlson interviewed Conservative Libertarian Rep. Thomas Massie. He began the interview by explaining that Ukraine was never going to beat Russia, and the US has lost a lot because we supported Ukraine. We all know Ukraine won’t win, but Congress will keep this going anyway.

Most of Congress supports continuing the war, but Thomas Massie doesn’t. As the Representative said, We spent more on Ukraine than our roads and bridges. Newsweek did a fact check and found it to be true. We spent twice as much federally.

We could rebuild our infrastructure, but instead, we’re helping blow up Ukraine’s and will then have to help them rebuild theirs.

It’s hard to believe how crazy these people in power are.

People are getting rich over this war.

Rep. Thomas Massie told Tucker: “[The Biden administration] says I’m a friend of Putin because I won’t vote for this money. Well, I would say that I’m a friend of Americans and that I’m putting America first.”

Watch:

Ep. 45 How could Washington possibly send tens of billions more to sleazy oligarchs in Ukraine now that the whole enterprise has been revealed as a fruitless, corrupt and incredibly destructive disaster? Because that’s what they always do. pic.twitter.com/Cn6SMHcqcr — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 5, 2023

