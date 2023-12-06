Ex-UK Cop Convicted of an Offensive Parrot Meme, Faces Prison Time

A 62-year-old former police officer named Michael Chadwell sent a meme of multi-colored parrots and children of diverse ethnic backgrounds accompanied by text asking why diversity is celebrated in animal species but not humanity.

The meme said, “Because I’ve never had a bike stolen out of my front yard by a parrot.”

He only shared it in a private group on What’s App.

Under the Communications Act 2003, he was convicted of a “grossly offensive implication.”

District Judge Tan Ikram rejected Chadwell’s defense that the meme was simply akin to a Monty Python sketch. The judge rejected his defense, convicting him of a thought crime.

This is insane! It’s just what we are doing in the US with Douglass Mackey; only his meme mocked Hillary, and no one mocks Hillary.

This is a taste of what we will suffer through when Democrats have the one-party majority.

There’s something so profoundly ironic about a justice system that can convict an ex-copper for chatting shit on WhatsApp, but can barely keep up with the flow of rapists, murderers and abusers still on the force.https://t.co/kxlJQxr3eD — David Andress (@ProfDaveAndress) November 6, 2023

