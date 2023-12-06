Ibram Kendi: Whites Can’t Connect to Humanity Since They’re White

CRT radical Ibram X Kendi, whose real name is Ibram Henry Rogers, says “whiteness “prevents white people from connecting to humanity.”

[Whites can’t connect to humanity because they’re white?]

“People worldwide have really reckoned with how much their own personal identity is shaped by constructions of whiteness, and how much construction of whiteness prevents the white people from connecting to humanity. In other words, recognizing that when you recognize that you are part and parcel of humanity. In other words, you’re not over humanity, right?

“It allows you to really be able to connect to people who don’t look like you, who have kinky hair, who have dark skin, and to see yourself in them.

“It’s whiteness that prevents that, right? And when you’re not able to see yourself in other human beings, that creates all sorts of problems but not just societal problems, personal problems that I think hopefully this film and this work will liberate those folks, so I think it’s this liberating, it’s liberating all the way around, right.

“I think it will liberate, you know, really all of us because you know we’ve all been told a lie about ourselves and other people.”

He received “wows’ and applause for this utter nonsense. He’s trying to sound so intelligent, but he’s not based in reality. How does he know how white people feel? It sounds like transference.

This man is spreading racism in the name of anti-racism. At the same time, he’s screwing with the finances at Boston University. His CRT center at Boston U is a “spectacular failure.”

CRT is Marxist-based.

Related