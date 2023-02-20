Tucker Has Access to 41,000 Hours of J6 Film

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given Fox News’s Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 riot, McCarthy sources told Axios reporter Mike Allen.

Carlson’s TV producers were on Capitol Hill last week to begin digging through the trove. It includes multiple camera angles from all over the Capitol grounds. Excerpts will begin airing in the coming weeks, reports Axios.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News, “Tucker Carlson Today,” and “Tucker Carlson Originals” on the streaming service Fox Nation — have a massive trove of raw material.

“[T]here was never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret,” Carlson told Axios.

“If there was ever a question that’s in the public’s interest to know, it’s what actually happened on January 6. By definition, this video will reveal it. It’s impossible for me to understand why any honest person would be bothered by that.”

There is no reason except perhaps the J6 witch hunt panel wanted to get their sound bites out with cherry-picked clips. Democrats say they’re transparent, but they redact everything they think will embarass them. Republicans are often weak in the face of this behavior.

Americans need to know the truth, no matter what it shows us.

