Tucker Has Access to 41,000 Hours of J6 Film

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given Fox News’s Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 riot, McCarthy sources told Axios reporter Mike Allen.
Carlson’s TV producers were on Capitol Hill last week to begin digging through the trove. It includes multiple camera angles from all over the Capitol grounds. Excerpts will begin airing in the coming weeks, reports Axios.
“Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News, “Tucker Carlson Today,” and “Tucker Carlson Originals” on the streaming service Fox Nation — have a massive trove of raw material.
“[T]here was never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret,” Carlson told Axios.
“If there was ever a question that’s in the public’s interest to know, it’s what actually happened on January 6. By definition, this video will reveal it. It’s impossible for me to understand why any honest person would be bothered by that.”
There is no reason except perhaps the J6 witch hunt panel wanted to get their sound bites out with cherry-picked clips. Democrats say they’re transparent, but they redact everything they think will embarass them. Republicans are often weak in the face of this behavior.
Americans need to know the truth, no matter what it shows us.
That is disappointing. Faux News was part of the 2020 fair election narrative and the J6 insurrection narrative. Faux News election coverage included obvious manipulation, by calling states in a highly unethical manner. Faux News is not a credible source.
Tucker and McCarthy do not have an agreement, Faux News and McCarthy have an agreement, which we will never see. Faux News does not have the journalistic integrity to have exclusive access. It would not mention 2000 mules. There are much better and more credible sources to handle the tapes, including Judicial Watch.
Stories of McCarthy not having the power to make the tapes available were false. Notice that the architect of the house was just fired by Biden. The architect of the capitol is one of 3 people with authority over releasing the tapes. Biden fired him last week. There is a story there which we will never hear.
Exclusive Access??? Why isn’t it online for the general public. I don’t like this one bit. How would we know if Fox management selects which will be shown to the public.