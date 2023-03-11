Tucker Interview: “Everyone Is In On It, Republicans, Dems Are All In On It”

In an interview on FullSendPodcast, Tucker Carlson discussed the NSA breaking into his signal account. The spying was tied to Tucker’s plan to interview Russian President Putin.

He said he had hidden his plan to interview Russian President Putin because it was an interview, not because it was with Putin.

The Interview

He explained how he knew they did it – they admitted it.

Tucker had gotten a call from someone in Washington who would know if the NSA was spying. Tucker was going to Washington for another reason, but this person wanted to meet him, so he did.

The person asked him if he was “planning a trip to go see Putin, this was the summer.” Tucker wanted to know how he knew. No one knew, not his wife, his brother.

Tucker wants to interview everyone. He said, “that’s kind of my job.”

This person knew because the “NSA pulled your text with this other person you were texting.”

Tucker “was intimidated. I’m embarrassed to admit it, but I was completely freaked out by it. I called the US senator, who I know, not that well, but seems like a trustworthy person, and I told him the story. Tucker then went on TV on Monday to tell the public what happened.

Congress asked NSA, and they said they did it “but for good reason.” Tucker said during the interview, he wondered what could be a good reason to read his texts.

“Everyone is in on it – Republicans, Democrats are all in on it, and by it. I mean the assumption there’s no privacy whatsoever. That they have a right to know everything you’re saying and thinking that’s **** scary, and that’s just not a right as far as I’m concerned. You know, by the way, if you have no privacy, you have no freedom. Freedom is predicated on privacy. It’s like none of your business. Don’t even think about that…but again, if you have no privacy, you have no freedom. Yeah, how about this – it’s none of your business. If that’s not a good enough answer, then you are a slave.”

