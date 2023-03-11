DOJ Admits They Didn’t Have Discovery for the Surveillance Video

Judge Lamberth needs to take a second look at the case of Jacob Chansley, and the DOJ needs to release him. They railroaded him without basic discovery.

This week, a video released by Tucker Carlson and additional videos reposted to Twitter, combined with information provided by his new attorney, exposed a serious travesty of justice in the case of Jacob Chansley, aka Q Anon Shaman, aka Jake Angeli. It doesn’t stop there. The DOJ now admits they never had and do not have basic discovery regarding the surveillance video Tucker Carlson released.

Without basic discovery

Chansley was denied exculpatory evidence and due process before he accepted an extremely punitive plea deal.

On top of that, we find out that after he had been incarcerated for nine months, the DOJ admitted they still didn’t have basic discovery regarding the surveillance video uploaded and available to the defense.

They need to free him.

The DOJ filed this AFTER Jacob Chansley accepted an absurdly harsh plea deal. The government made Jacob Chansley the face of the fake insurrection, even falsely claiming that he planned to kidnap and kill people.

The latest clip reposted today prompted Elon Musk to begin what should be a trending hashtag, Free Jacob Chansley.

