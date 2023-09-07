Tucker Interview with Larry Sinclair, Interesting

Tucker’s interview with Larry Sinclair is interesting. He went over the sexual and coke snorting he allegedly did on two occasions with Barack Obama.

Sinclair said he contacted the campaign to tell them about his contacts with Obama because he said he was annoyed that Barack was lying. He also talked about the murder of Donald Young. Sinclair said Young’s mother believed her son was murdered to protect Barack Obama.

Mr. Sinclair said Barack’s a grifter.

He didn’t present any evidence, and until you see evidence, it’s best not to believe it.

🚨 Tucker just released his interview with Larry Sinclair https://t.co/yD68C02oHQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 6, 2023

