Tucker Responds With Shock After South Africa Report Is Deemed a Conspiracy

On his show Thursday night, Tucker Carlson brought attention to the plight of white farmers in South Africa. Their land will soon be confiscated in the name of reparations. Also, white farmers are being robbed, tortured, raped, and slaughtered because they are white.

The left-wing media suggested Tucker’s claims are the stuff of conspiracy theories and they seem to have no objections to the confiscation of land. When the President said he would have his Secretary of State Nick Pompeo look into it, some in the media called the President and Tucker racists and white supremacists. Al Sharpton was one of the first out of the gate, along with CNN and MSNBC.

The South Africa government denies genocide is a problem and they believe they have the right to steal the land from whites. They are also accused of greatly underreporting the catastrophic incidents against whites.

The leader of the third largest political party in South Africa, Julius Malema travels the country singing, ‘shoot the Boer’ and ‘shoot the Jew’.

Here’s the leader of a South African political party leading his supporters in a chant to “shoot the Boer”. Would you be so blasé if it were a German political leader chanting “shoot the Jew”? pic.twitter.com/lP3oj7IagB https://t.co/zOcWkRJ40M — Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 (@ezralevant) August 24, 2018

TUCKER RESPONDS

The left-wing now supports a spoils system.

“Now our elites endorse the idea of a racial spoils system, and that is the scariest part,” he said. “Our ruling class now believes in collective punishment. That is the opposite of justice.”

“No one is alleging that the individual farmers in South Africa stole their land, they’re saying that people who resemble them, [hundreds of years ago] did, and that is enough. The elites see no problem with this standpoint, and that should worry you. A lot.”

