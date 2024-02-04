Tucker Spotted in Moscow – for a Really Big Interview?

So, the latest news is that Tucker Carlson has been spotted in Moscow. The rumor is that he will possibly be interviewing Vladimir Putin. He wanted to do that once before, and the NSA spied on him to the point that it was quite alarming. He worked for Fox then, and Fox was alarmed by it.

Meghan Kelly interviewed Putin when she was at NBC News, but he really gave her a hard time in a humorous way. He mocked her.

That won’t happen with Tucker at this point. Sometimes, you see a Tucker clip on Russia Today, and nothing gets published in Russian media that doesn’t meet the Kremlin’s approval.

Russian President Putin probably would sit for an interview with Tucker, partly to spread propaganda and partly to give accurate information. He wants to give his side of things, which would certainly draw quite an audience. Putin wants to be treated with respect.

He is also too heavily censored.

Saying that doesn’t make me a Putin puppet, nor am I a fan. But I would like to hear what he has to say.

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson reportedly spotted in Moscow, Russia as speculation swirls that he will be interviewing Vladimir Putin. Carlson said he previously planned on interviewing Putin until he found out the U.S. government was spying on him. “The NSA broke into my signal… pic.twitter.com/MahlBIDEFa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2024

