Former Trump Official Shot During a Carjacking in DC Has Died

A former official in the Trump administration, Mike Gill, has died after an attempted carjacking in D.C. He was shot in the head by the perpetrator, and it was in broad daylight.

The radical leftists who control D.C. will not enforce the law, and as a result, we see anarchy.

He is a married father of three.

Homicides in 2023 are up 35%, robberies are up 67%, violent crime is up 39%, and carjacking is up 82% in the Capital of our nation.

Mayor Bowser doesn’t think carjackings are a violent crime. She’s dim-witted. But the criminals love her. The more the officials go soft on crime, the more crime we see. They also vote so they vote for people who won’t do the job.

