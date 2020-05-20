Tucker takes on Pelosi for calling the President fat

Watch Tucker Carlson slam Speaker Pelosi after she called the President “morbidly obese.”

WATCH: Tucker Carlson slams Pelosi after she called President Trump “morbidly obese” “People with glass faces should not throw stones.” pic.twitter.com/iSilHhQ7M0 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) May 20, 2020

As for Tucker saying Nancy Pelosi looks 37, we do think there is some airbrushing and botoxing going on. Surgery too! We wonder if she has her own live-in plastic surgeon hoisting it all up each day.

President Trump also responded to Pelosi, saying he doesn’t respond to her since she’s a waste of time.

President Trump on Nancy Pelosi calling him "morbidly obese": "I don't respond to her. I think she's a waste of time." pic.twitter.com/00lFFQbWpv — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) May 19, 2020