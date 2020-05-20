Tucker takes on Pelosi for calling the President fat

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Watch Tucker Carlson slam Speaker Pelosi after she called the President “morbidly obese.”

As for Tucker saying Nancy Pelosi looks 37, we do think there is some airbrushing and botoxing going on. Surgery too! We wonder if she has her own live-in plastic surgeon hoisting it all up each day.

Pre-surgery?

President Trump also responded to Pelosi, saying he doesn’t respond to her since she’s a waste of time.

