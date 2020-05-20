Watch reporter flip out as Dr. Drew says President was right

Our reporters today can’t read and can’t report. In this clip, we see a reporter constantly spew incorrect statements, and he’s sure he’s right. He wants to believe hydroxychloroquine can’t help anyone and is too dangerous to be used as a prophylaxis.

More proof reporters don’t want to know the truth

This reporter wanted to make a story out of President Trump taking hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis. The White House doctor has come out and said he did okay it since it’s better if he does. The doctor had to do that because reporters were accusing the President of lying.

The left and the media have accused the President of lying when he’s not since before he was elected.

Nothing the President said two days ago was in error, but still, the left is making a fake news story out or it, counting on all of us being as dumb as they are.

Watch:

Have you guys seen this? Lol Watch the tv reporter get all worked up because Dr Drew is telling TRUTH that doesn’t fit the lefts agenda he wants to push 😂 pic.twitter.com/uazaCcMe5u — ᗰᵉˡ 🌷 (@mel_faith1) May 20, 2020

Speaking of dumb, watch Joy Behar flip out on Rep. Kelly who took the drug when he was ill with coronavirus — it helped him but she was incapable of absorbing that.

Watch: Joy Behar freaks out as Rep. @MikeKellyPA (R-PA) reveals he took hydroxychloroquine when he had COVID-19: “Wow. I can’t believe anybody with a brain would take that stuff, but you seem like an intelligent guy. Why would you take that drug? There are terrible consequences.” pic.twitter.com/uE6PBeVnT2 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) May 19, 2020