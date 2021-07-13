Tucker to look at 2020 election fraud on Wednesday

















Tucker Carlson will reveal new evidence of “voter fraud” in the 2020 election. The news was reported by the Washington Examiner’s Deputy Editor Daniel Chaitin, and noted by Tucker on his show Monday night.

“There are some very irresponsible claims going around that in the end couldn’t be proven because they weren’t true, but there are also some claims that may be true, and it’s worth knowing,” Tucker said. “If you care about democracy, you can’t tolerate fraud, so was there voter fraud in November? Well again, on Wednesday, we are going to take a very close look at that, including some new evidence from Fulton County, Georgia.”

Watch, and while you’re at it, read on this link the shocking letter from a US attorney about Bill Barr blocking anyone from investigating:

