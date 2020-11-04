Tucker’s alarmed the media’s in charge of telling us who the president is

Tucker Carlson, a Fox News host, called out the media for not being credible and losing trust as a result. As an example, he noted that so many people came out for Donald Trump, actually saying they love him. Tucker asks, “Where were these people?” The media didn’t tell anyone about them.

Bret Baier mentioned that President Trump felt he was running against the media and the candidate.

Tucker continued the conversation using the Hunter Biden story as an example. What alarms him the most is Americans will only know who the President is when the media tells us.

Author, radio host, and attorney, Mark Levin sent out a series of tweets explaining how he perceived the coverage.