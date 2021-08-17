Tucker’s brilliant analysis of our buffoons in charge

















The Taliban has formed a ring around the Kabul airport so no one can get in.

A former senior U.S. defense official who has been in contact with American commanders on the ground in Kabul tells Fox News’ Bret Baier that “the Taliban have a ring outside of the airport and won’t let anyone inside it.”

The source said the 82nd Airborne is securing the airport but “the big issue here is that no people outside of the Taliban ring will get in.”

“The Crew Made the Decision to Go:” Inside Reach 871, A US C-17 Packed With 640 Afghans Trying to Escape the Taliban | @TaraCopp and @MarcusReports https://t.co/lf3LajxzzX pic.twitter.com/6wg82LtfRc — Defense One (@DefenseOne) August 16, 2021

The Taliban said they declare amnesty and encourage women to join the government. We’ll see. But don’t expect much. Currently, they’re raping, killing, and stealing.

The Afghans shipped out are not vetted and the prisoners released by the Taliban ran for the airport. How many are terrorists? Do you trust Biden’s administration to properly vet them?

Watch Tucker’s analysis.

