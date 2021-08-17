Tucker’s brilliant analysis of our buffoons in charge

The Taliban has formed a ring around the Kabul airport so no one can get in.
A former senior U.S. defense official who has been in contact with American commanders on the ground in Kabul tells Fox News’ Bret Baier that “the Taliban have a ring outside of the airport and won’t let anyone inside it.”
The source said the 82nd Airborne is securing the airport but “the big issue here is that no people outside of the Taliban ring will get in.”
“The Crew Made the Decision to Go:” Inside Reach 871, A US C-17 Packed With 640 Afghans Trying to Escape the Taliban | @TaraCopp and @MarcusReports https://t.co/lf3LajxzzX pic.twitter.com/6wg82LtfRc
— Defense One (@DefenseOne) August 16, 2021
The Taliban said they declare amnesty and encourage women to join the government. We’ll see. But don’t expect much. Currently, they’re raping, killing, and stealing.
The Afghans shipped out are not vetted and the prisoners released by the Taliban ran for the airport. How many are terrorists? Do you trust Biden’s administration to properly vet them?
Watch Tucker’s analysis.
I learned nothing I did not already know from hype jockey Tucker. His show is theatre. We need grown ups.
The border, election coup, debt, … far exceed this Afghanistan crisis, and Tucker is far behind on those.
How about America instead of ratings, Tucker?
Kara MicKinney at 28 on OAN is by far the intellectual superior of Tucker.
Thsi site is becoming a Tucker fan club. If so, I will tune out.
Maybe the dull Bret Baier should try to ask US officials what is going on. I trust Jethro (Max Baier) more than the boring, stupid, establishment follower Bret. Did this stupe Bret imagine the Taliban did not ring the area? That’s the first thing they did when Intel, State, DOD had the US pullout without a decent plan. Does the pea brain Bret think this is all Biden’s fault? Bret will read any script he needs to for his chance of replacing Wallace, he runs the same kind of show, with the same kind of gossip and innuendo.
Don’t go. I’m not a fan exactly, but I like the way he and his writers word things. He seems to avoid a lot of topics that need discussion. And people like to read about him.
Referring to the “Obiden Administration” as buffoons,incompetents, fools, etc. is burying the truth. They are not any of that,but a horror far worse and almost beyond the ability of most people to grasp. They are ChiCom agents placed in power by a carefully crafted ChiCom coup that has turned the White House and their horde of ChiCom agents and fellow travellers into an enemy occupation force, They are terrorists, traitors operating from the inside of our government doing everything imaginable to destroy the fabric and economy of our country. Until people like Tucker and Trump and others realize this we are doomed for the only way we can save ourselves, our families, our nation, and our civilization to rise up in Righteous Wrath and annihilate these trautors before they annihilate us.
So much for those 6000 troops. Brilliant strategists always announce their plans to the enemedia such as timetables for leaving, how many troops, what time and place of their arrival.
These brilliant Wokekanda builders be like all smart and stuff.