Turncoat ex-daughter-in-law of Trump Organization CFO gets evicted



















Cy Vance, the New York City DA, and Letitia James, the New York AG, are investigating the Trump Organization criminally with the ultimate goal of trying to ensnare Donald Trump. An angry ex-family member of the CFO is trying to help these two witch hunters but is quite bothered that there are repercussions.

She is using the benefits Donald Trump gave her family as a basis for attacking him (video below). This woman was a friend of the Trump family for years, took advantage of the benefits, and is now turning on all of them.

The Story

According to DailyMail, the former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said Thursday that he evicted her from her apartment. She said it’s revenge for her saying the Trump Organization CFO would turn on the former president.

‘Yesterday I was served to leave my apartment within the next seven days,’ Jennifer Weisselberg told CNN’s ‘New Day’ in a Thursday morning interview.

‘It’s a threat,’ she added, explaining that Allen is on her lease.

Jennifer, a Democrat, came forward to cooperate with prosecutors investigating the Trump Organization. She has turned over boxes of documents for them to examine. This woman was married to Allen Weisselberg’s son Barry from 2004 to 2018. They have two children together.

Maybe she’s the vengeful one?

Allen Weisselberg, 73, has worked as the chief financial officer for the Trump Organization since the 1980s and is considered one of the family’s most loyal servants. His son, Barry, also works for the Trump Organization and manages its Wollman Rink.

On May 20, Jennifer Weisselberg went on CNN and declared that her former father-in-law will flip on Trump.

Did she honestly think he’d keep her in his apartment? Why would he?

The host said, “it’s obviously hard on her.” That was an odd thing for the host to say since it obviously didn’t appear to bother her at all. She also did make note of post-divorce problems.

Watch:

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg’s former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg, says without hesitation that he will flip on former Pres. Trump. She also says she has hard evidence that Trump paid for her kids’ tuitions. https://t.co/Q2gmbIkmIX pic.twitter.com/0TpfonDLdC — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) May 21, 2021

