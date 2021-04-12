Fox host asks Pothole Pete about his latest lie









Pete ‘Pothole Pete’ Buttigieg recently told America that the American Jobs Plan will create 19 million jobs. No one in their right mind could have believed that, but, nonetheless, he said it.

This past Sunday, Chris Wallace asked him why he said it when it will only create 2.7 million jobs.

Even that number is unbelievable unless they’re government union jobs.

Buttigieg’s response was as dishonest as his first comment. Wallace said, “Why mislead people?”

Pothole Pete responded, “”You’re right. I should have been more precise.”

19 million…2.7 million…just a teeny, little bit of imprecise language.

Wallace pointed out the huge difference between those two numbers.

Buttigieg then said Americans need to know it will create 2.7 million jobs. He also attempted to spin the projected number of jobs created by saying that there would be over 2 million more jobs created than if there was no plan.

THE FIRST LIE

The #AmericanJobsPlan is not about providing short-term stimulus. It’s about creating 19 million good-paying jobs. It’s about our future as a country. pic.twitter.com/BvuQXJbqlH — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) April 4, 2021

THE SECOND LIE

Fox’s Chris Wallace gets a concession from Biden’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that he misled people on the amount of jobs the infrastructure bill will create: “You’re right, I should have been more precise.” pic.twitter.com/1KpTDncMK2 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) April 11, 2021

ANOTHER LIE

Watch Buttigieg arrive near work in a big ass, gas-guzzling van, get out of the van, and climb on a bike to pretend that’s how he got to work. Quite a photo op from a truly deceitful phony.

Buttigieg is the fakest of them all. Amoral. https://t.co/gu7HgsPiMK — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 2, 2021

MORE READING: MODERATE PETE’S EXTREME PLAN FOR YOUR GUNS

Related