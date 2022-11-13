GOP Could Lose the House

Update: Since this was published, the GOP flipped another House seat. They only need six more to control the House.

Radical Democrats picked up more seats today in competitive districts. Did you notice that the longer the vote counting goes on, the more votes Democrats get? Adam Laxalt said on Friday that Catherine Cortez Masto would have to get 63% of the votes outstanding to win, and the next day, she did.

It’s mostly because of the mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting. They always go to Democrats in New York. Democrats have control of the mail-in vote.

Democrats also had a lot more money than Republicans. Mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting favor Democrats. If Republicans can’t win anything this election, can they ever win again? We know the day is coming when Republicans can only win in minor races as Democrats gain more power and money. We are looking at a one-party state with totalitarians in charge. Democrats are very dictatorial, and they hate our rule of law.

Forced demographic changes are the main reason for this political realignment. Ironically, many people are coming to get away from the very thing they’re bringing with them – bad political ideas.

Republicans need seven seats just for a bare majority. Even if we barely win, we’d get rid of Nancy Pelosi.

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez beat Joe Kent in southwestern Washington in a deep red area. That wasn’t very reassuring.

There are 11 seats left to be filled.

The one thing we can’t ever do is give up.

WHAT’S LEFT TO COUNT

There are currently 11 races that have not been called, and 10 of those seats are considered “battlegrounds.” Of those remaining in battleground districts, five were rated as “toss ups,” two were in the “likely Democrat” category, one was “leaning Democrat,” and two were “leaning Republican.”

Democratic strategists who work on House races this cycle say it would take a “miracle,” but Democrats do have a possible path to retaining the majority.

They would have to win at least 8 of the remaining 11 seats. However, close races are breaking for Democrats.

EPILOGUE

The truly dangerous president ruining the county feels good about where they are.

“We feel good about where we are, and I know I’m a cockeyed optimist, I understand that from the beginning, but I’m not surprised by the turnout. I’m incredibly pleased by the turnout,” Biden said.

He’s destroying us, but he feels good.

NY TIMES SAYS THESE ARE THE KEY HOUSE RACES

Arizona : The races in Arizona’s First District (where Democrats are hoping to unseat Representative David Schweikert) and Sixth District (an open seat featuring Juan Ciscomani, a Republican, and Kirsten Engel, a Democrat) are both within a single percentage point.

California : Democrats have a chance of defeating Republican incumbents in a handful of California seats, including Representative David Valadao in the 22nd District and Ken Calvert in the 41st District. There is also a very close race for an open seat in the 13th District.

Colorado : Democrats have a small chance to flip a seat in the Third District, where their candidate, Adam Frisch, trails Representative Lauren Boebert by a little over 1,000 votes but could potentially come out ahead if he does well in ballots from military members, American citizens overseas and voters who “cure” rejected ballots.

Oregon: There are two very close races in Oregon. One is in the Fifth District, where Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a Democrat who defeated Representative Kurt Schrader in a primary, is up against Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a Republican. The other is in the Sixth District, between Andrea Salinas, a Democrat, and Mike Erickson, a Republican.

Kari Lake is struggling in Arizona:

Please watch this fiery video and remember that Katie Hobbs is now overseeing an extremely disputed and tight election in Arizona while at the same time being a candidate for Governor in what appears to be a very close race, all because she refused requests to recuse herself: https://t.co/MMp1EiW3Pz — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 12, 2022

