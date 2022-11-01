Twitter Freezes Some Employee Access to Content Moderation

Twitter has frozen some employee access to internal tools used for content moderation and other policy enforcement, curbing the staff’s ability to clamp down on “misinformation” ahead of the midterms.

“Most people who work in Twitter’s Trust and Safety organization are currently unable to alter or penalize accounts that break rules…” Those posts were prioritized for manual enforcement, sources said.

“People who were on call to enforce Twitter’s policies during Brazil’s presidential election did get access to the internal tools on Sunday, but in a limited capacity, according to two of the people.”

Twitter is still utilizing automated enforcement technology and third-party contractors.

The employees aren’t happy. Perhaps they had big plans for these eight days running up to the election.

EXACTLY WHAT SHOULD BE DONE

Yoel Roth, the head of safety and integrity at Twitter, tweeted: “This is exactly what we (or any company) should be doing in the midst of a corporate transition to reduce opportunities for insider risk. We’re still enforcing our Twitter rules at scale.”

Trump-Endorsed Arizona Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem’s Twitter account was suspended without cause.

The rogue Twitter employees still censor conservatives to influence this year’s election.

Mark Finchem posted a screenshot from Twitter on President Trump’s TRUTH Social app. It said, “after careful review, we have determined your account broke the Twitter rules.”

As he said, “they are trying to put the thumbs on the scales of this election.” The enforcement is uneven, unfair and not transparent.

Elon Musk restored his account.

Kari Lake wants to lure Elon Musk to Arizona if she wins and asked him to DM her. He might get better employees in Arizona. The enforcement would look a lot different.

Related