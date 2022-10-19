Twitter Froze Employee Equity Award Accounts – They Can’t Sell Off

It looks like Elon Musk is closing the deal. The employee stock accounts are locked. That means they can’t sell off their stock.

Bloomberg reported that Twitter froze its employees’ ability to access and trade shares on Monday. The move is seemingly a clear sign Twitter plans to go ahead with the $44 million Elon Musk takeover deal. A judge has given the parties until October 28 to close on the deal.

He did tweet that he’s working on the donation link!

JUST IN – Twitter locks employee stock accounts in “anticipation” of closing deal with Elon Musk — Bloomberg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 18, 2022

Musk isn’t saying much. He’s commenting about Starlink and the war.

