Twitter Suspends Rep Banks & Greene for Calling Rachel Levine a Man

















GOP Congressmen Jim Banks and Marjorie Taylor Greene called Biden’s Assistant health adviser Rachel Levine, now a 4-star Admiral who never set foot on a ship, A MAN. She is a biological male and still looks like a male.

Levine is a transgender.

Mr. Banks tweeted, “The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man,” and he was then summarily suspended.

The whole admiral thing makes a mockery of the military.

She is the first ‘female’ 4-star admiral in the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, according to the Left.

Twitter also put a “hateful conduct” warning on a tweet by Mrs. Greene. She wrote, “A dude who lived the first 50 years of his life as a man isn’t the first female anything.”

“Twitter said the tweet violated rules about hateful conduct. However Twitter had determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Their police prohibits “targeting other with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to dehumanize, degrade, or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category. This includes targeted misgendering or dead naming of transgender individuals.”

Mr. Banks tweeted, “My tweet was a statement of fact. Big Tech doesn’t have to agree with me, but they shouldn’t cancel me.

He plans to use his personal account while on suspension.

He added that “if they silence me, they will silence you. We can’t allow Big Tech to prevent us from selling the truth. When Republicans take back the House next year we must restore honesty to our public forums and hold Big Tech accountable.”

Rachel Levine transitioned in 2011 at the age of 53.

It’s not hateful to call a bio man a man. You can call him a transgender woman but he will never be a woman. She isn’t the first woman to become a 4-star admiral [while never having seen military service]. Levine is the first transgender to receive the absurd ‘honor.’

It’s hard to feel sympathy for Levine when she wants to give drugs to stop children from going into puberty and pay for children to transition.

Gender dysphoria should be treated. If people want to transition, that is their business, but they aren’t changing their biology. No one should have to pretend anyone can.

