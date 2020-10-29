Twitter tells Andy Ngo that Pakistan demanded his tweet come down

Twitter informed reporter Andy Ngo, in the interest of transparency, that the Pakistani government sent a letter from a lawyer asking them to remove a video retweeted of the Charlie Hebdo cartoons being projected in a French City in tribute to beheaded school teacher Samuel Paty.

A Chechen refugee publicly beheaded Mr. Paty following a class on freedom of expression. He showed images from the magazine, which was targeted by radical Islamic terrorists in 2015.

Pakistan says it’s blasphemy against Islam, and it’s punishable by death.

Ngo also shared a screenshot of what he said was a screenshot from Twitter Legal, appearing to confirm that “In the interest of transparency, we are writing to inform you that Twitter has received a request from Pakistan regarding your Twitter account… that claims to the following content violate the law(s) of Pakistan.”

He also linked to the offensive tweet (below), which is still up on Twitter.

Michelle Malkin has also gotten those demands from Pakistan.

In 2015, 12 people were murdered at Charlie Hebdo by jihadists.

A representative of the Pakistani government made a request to Twitter to remove a video I retweeted recently of the Charlie Hebdo cartoons being projected in a French city. Blasphemy against Islam is illegal in Pakistan, punishable by death. pic.twitter.com/VgUZ3Oavxh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 29, 2020

Police stand guard as Charlie Hebdo cartoons of Muhammad were projected onto a town hall in Montpellier, France as a tribute to the history teacher who was beheaded by a Muslim refugee. In 2015, 12 people at Charlie Hebdo magazine were killed by jihadists. pic.twitter.com/yOmzUWZJtM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 21, 2020