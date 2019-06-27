Twitter’s New Rules Likely Aimed at Policing the President

The Twitter Internet police, who specialize in censoring the right, have changed their rules in time for the 2020 election.

They plan to place warning labels and disclaimers to tweets posted by world leaders that allegedly violate the platform’s controversial and highly inconsistent policies concerning abuse, harassment, threats, and so-called hate speech. They plan to hide the tweets behind a warning label.

“[T]here are certain cases where it may be in the public’s interest to have access to certain Tweets, even if they would otherwise be in violation of our rules,” the social media network announced in a blog post on Thursday.

“On the rare occasions when this happens, we’ll place a notice — a screen you have to click or tap through before you see the Tweet — to provide additional context and clarity. We’ll also take steps to make sure the Tweet is not algorithmically elevated on our service, to strike the right balance between enabling free expression, fostering accountability, and reducing the potential harm caused by these Tweets.”

This is being done for the “public interest.”

Who the hay asked them? Only totalitarians.

Sometimes, we decide that it may be in the public’s interest for certain Tweets to remain on Twitter, even if they would otherwise break our rules. We’re going to start using a new notice to make it clear when we make these decisions. Read more:https://t.co/XqlJ9KHgir — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) June 27, 2019

THEY ARE JUST IN TIME FOR 2020

The leftist trolls have bitterly complained that world leaders and the PRESIDENT have not been censored. The media complains non-stop about the President’s tweets. Radical left-wingers promote violence and there is not a peep out of the media. Every Soros-paid troll will gang up on the President’s tweets and report him. The MSM will constantly report him.

Remember when the President was reported to support violence after he reposted a silly gif showing him pummeling CNN in a ring?

This is likely aimed at the President. Does anyone doubt they will downrank anyone they disagree with?

Twitter will decide what is in the public interest.

Twitter will start labeling tweets from influential government officials who break its rules. https://t.co/tfsz1grQv7 pic.twitter.com/7QhnRFHKa8 — CNBC (@CNBC) June 27, 2019

As Tim Pool says:

Twitter announces a new feature to ensure elites get special access on Twitter and can break the rules. I’ve always hoped we would build a Technocratic Oligarchy that created a new class of Nobles. Great work Twitter! https://t.co/LSuM9gh3WI — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 27, 2019