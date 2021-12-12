Twitter’s New Rules: You Can’t Say Vaxxed People Can Spread Cov to Unvaxxed

















Twitter updated its “COVID-19 misleading information policy” on December 2nd to impose new sanctions on tweets about vaccines, PCR tests, and health authorities.

They will remove or label any tweets that violate the new policy and users will accrue strikes each time until they are suspended.

One of the updates states that users will receive a strike if the person claims “the vaccines will cause you to be sick, spread the virus, or would be more harmful than getting COVID-19.”

Also banned are “false or misleading claims that people who have received the vaccine can spread or shed the virus (or symptoms, or immunity) to unvaccinated people.”

This means Twitter users could now be sanctioned for sharing or discussing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) admission that “vaccinated people can still become infected and have the potential to spread the virus to others.”

It also means prominent Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch can’t say the unvaxxed have to worry about the vaccinated giving them the virus.

ICYMI 👇 Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, Ph.D., Yale Epidemiologist: “The Unvx’d Should Be Afraid Of The Vx’d” pic.twitter.com/HbnHepfUyN — ЯΞD PILL LΞD 🔎 (@Red_Pill_Led) December 4, 2021

Any research and statistical findings that “make claims contrary to health authorities” will be banned if Twitter checkers decide that their claims “misrepresent research or statistical findings pertaining to the severity of the disease, prevalence of the virus, or effectiveness of widely accepted preventative measures, treatments, or vaccines.”

Twitter never banned over disagreeing with health authorities.

Twitter will give users two strikes and remove their tweets if they claim that “vaccines approved by health agencies (such as Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine in the United States) did not actually receive full approval/authorization, and therefore that the vaccines are untested, ‘experimental’ or somehow unsafe.”

Users that claim that vaccines are part of a “global surveillance” effort will have their tweets removed and be given two strikes.

Some of the other claims that will be sanctioned under Twitter’s updated policy include:

“False or misleading information suggesting that unapproved treatments can be curative of COVID-19” (label and one strike)

“Claims that “vaccines (in general) are dangerous and the adverse effects that have been covered up by governments/the medical industry” (removal and two strikes)

“Tweets that incite fear or misrepresent the ingredients or contents of COVID-19 vaccines” (label and one strike)

“Tweets that mischaracterize the nature and science behind mRNA vaccines, and how they work” (label and one strike)

“Tweets that claim vaccines alter genetic code” (label and one strike)”

There’s more.

Related















