Boom! Rep. Gaetz Calls on the FBI to Come Clean on J6

















“We are going to take power after this next election. When we do, it’s not going to be the days of Paul Ryan, and Trey Gowdy, and no real oversight, and no real subpoenas. It’s going to be the days of Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Dr. Gosar, and myself.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz called on the FBI to come clean about their involvement in the J6 riot. There were FBI informants, perhaps agents, at the rally.

When Marjorie Taylor Greene visited the J6 defendants in the DC prison where they are housed, she was appalled by the treatment they have received.

“They have been beaten by the guards. They are called white supremacists. They are denied religious services, haircuts, shaving, the ability to trim their fingernails.”

“They’re denied time with their attorneys,” she said. “They are denied the ability to even see their families and have their families visit there. They are denied bail and being held there without bail. Many of these people have never been charged for a crime before. Some of them are veterans. And the treatment is unbelievable.”

Greene recently compiled a report of the visit and gave a poorly attended presser.

All but a few Republicans attended.

Matt Gaetz called for the Republicans to start responding to the horrendous abuses and decisions that are piling up. He wants oversight and so do the voters.

“It has been 174 days since my colleagues and I sent a letter to FBI Director Wray asking basic questions about the FBI’s involvement on January 6th,” he said. “Americans should not be languishing in hideous, unconstitutional conditions waiting for basic answers like this, waiting for basic answers regarding evidence, waiting for access to counsel.”

Gaetz said that Greene’s report “must be a guidepost for ongoing Republican oversight effort in the Congress,” vowing, “we are going to take power after this next election,” i.e. the November 2022 elections.

“And when we do, it’s not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy and no real oversight, and no real subpoenas,” he declared. “It’s going to be the days of Jim Jordan, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Dr. Gozar and myself doing everything to get the answers to these questions.”

Speaker Ryan and House Oversight Chair Gowdy never followed up on any act of corruption. They were do-nothings.

REPUBLICANS WON’T REACT

Trump supporters are called every name under the sun — white supremacists, homophobes, racists, and so on, but Republicans refuse to get angry or do anything to stick up their voters. They appear to agree with Democrats by their silence and lack of vigor.

The lawless, last-minute changes in the election laws didn’t even arouse them. Millions of anonymous people pouring over the border doesn’t stir them.

Biden is destroying the country and we hear crickets. Hunter is selling access and still nothing much from Republicans.

The aggressive Democrat left is meeting no resistance as they plow their way to total control of the government, the media, and the schools.

McConnell keeps caving to the Democrats, giving them win after win. Democrats view the passage of trillion-dollar bills with bad policies as big successes.

Republicans allowed Democrats to memory-hole the terrible withdrawal from Afghanistan and the loss of 13 service members.

Inflation is skyrocketing, the supply chain is threatening to destabilize the economy and the pandemic is still a problem. Republicans haven’t much to say. They just allow themselves to be steamrolled, claiming Democrats are hanging themselves.

It doesn’t look like it from the observation deck.

Republicans didn’t even react to the DoJ going after parents complaining at board meetings about CRT and 1619 training.

WE NEED LEADERS

Republicans need to step up and make these Democrats own up to their decisions and become answerable for them.

Who the leaders should be, we can’t say, but one of them certainly isn’t Mitch McConnell and his RINO followers need to go as well. McConnell’s owned by donors and has too many friends in the enemy camp.

We must have some representatives who will stand up to Democrats or we won’t have a country.

WATCH:

