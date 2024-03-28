Two Bodies Found in the Maryland Bridge Collapse

Six members of a construction crew filling potholes on a bridge are missing and presumed dead after falling into the water.

According to a Homeland Security memo, the search for the missing crew was complicated by debris.

Divers faced dangerous conditions, navigating mangled metal in darkness while searching for the missing individuals. They are in almost total darkness.

The families of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, and Dorlian Castillo Cabrera, 26, have been notified, according to Mr. Butler. They worked for Brawner Companies, doing maintenance on the bridge deck.

The bodies were found in the discovery of a pickup truck that was submerged approximately 25 feet below water in the Patapsco River in the area around the middle span of the bridge, Mr. Butler said.

