Woke Bishop’s Vile Sermon at National Prayer Service

Disgusting sermon at a National Prayer Service held at the Washington National Cathedral by an extremist Woke Bishop, Mariann Budde. She used the sermon to slam President Trump’s policies about illegal migrants, terrorists, criminals, and so-called trans children.

People, some parents, are grooming children to become trans. How many children thought they were trans before this woke wave?

The Bishop wants the open borders and trans craziness to continue. People like her never consider the people literally dying to come here, the women and children sex trafficked, the drugs destroying people, and the crime that has greatly increased in this country.

This woman, who hides behind God, is very rude. She forgot to honor God and delivered a self-righteous speech:

“I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared of them,” Budde said. “There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives. Religious people are facilitating the open borders and transgenderism in the name of God.

“And the people, the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals, they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors. They are faithful members of our churches and mosques, synagogues, Wadaras, and temples.

Clueless:

“I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here. Our God teaches us that we are to be merciful to the stranger, for we will all want strangers in this land.”

Budde doesn’t seem mentally normal. Lunatics are ruining our churches.

This woman should never step foot in the National Cathedral again — in any capacity. The audacity to pull something like this…

Here’s more from Batty Budde:

June, 2020. Rioters in DC had just set fire to her church, a church she oversees, and Bishop Mariann Budde goes on PBS to blame Trump for "inciting" the violence. She's a woke lunatic who belongs on The View, not in a church.

