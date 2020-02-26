Two FL Dems sue to get Bernie off the ballot

“A radical, socialist, far-left movement is growing across this country. And it has taken root as the new voice of the Democratic Party,” Daines said from the Senate floor yesterday. “Today we make a choice: freedom or socialism. I choose freedom.”

Florida Democrats Frank Bach and George Brown filed a federal lawsuit to disqualify socialist [communist] Bernie Sanders, a registered Independent senator from Vermont.

The two say he should be disqualified from the Democratic primary race because he is “clearly not a Democrat.”

“Defendant Sanders is clearly an Independent, and is clearly not a Democrat, by his own definitions,” the complaint alleges. “His current ‘day job’ is as a United States Senator and he has consistently, proudly, asserted his service in that role as Independent.”

The lawsuit was filed in Leon County Circuit Court by Bach, a retired postal worker, and George Brown, a retired social worker, according to the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper.

They refer to Bernie as an “interloper” who is trying to “eliminate” their votes as Democrats.

“The plaintiffs have the right to cast their March 17 Democratic presidential preference primary votes for those who are really Democrats — not independents — and are entitled to this court’s protection of their right to vote for a Democrat, with the results not diluted by Defendant Sanders’ unlawful participation as an independent interloping improperly in the (primary).”

They want him to run as an Independent.

The problem is it’s too late. It’s easier to take over a party than start a new one so the hard-left took over the most vulnerable one. It’s over. The hard-left progressives are in complete control. That is evident in the fact that every candidate, even the so-called moderates, is very extreme. They’ve numbed people to that reality with the help of the dishonest media. They call themselves anything but what they are and Independent works well.

THE COMPLAINT IS HE’S MESSING UP THEIR VOTE

Tallahassee attorney Karen Gievers, a retired circuit judge now representing the two men, said the complaint was not prompted by concerns from moderate Democrats that Sanders is too far to the left to win a general election and beat President Donald Trump.

“Their concern is that there not be someone running as a Democrat who isn’t because that’s messing up their vote,” she said.

Gievers added: “Florida is a closed primary state, yet here we have someone who is an independent on the Democratic ballot. You can’t be an independent and be a member of the [Democrat] party.”

This will likely go nowhere.