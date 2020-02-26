Bernie triples down on his commie dictators, blasts his audience

Dictators can do good things. ~ Bernie Sanders

There were no American flags at last night’s debate and no one talked about the greatness of or even their love for the United States. All of the candidates are extreme and want to nationalize everything from healthcare to childcare to all education to pharmaceuticals, and so on.

Bernie is the most honest in that regard. He comes close to admitting he’s a communist. We know he is. Spreading communist propaganda kind of gives him away.

During Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary debate in South Carolina, the Vermont senator turned on the audience who booed him for his comments on Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. With his eyes bugging out, he claimed he does not support their authoritarianism but continued spreading their propaganda.

Watch:

Bernie Sanders wants you to believe that you can institute Marxism without authoritarianism. He wants you to think that a few elite can rule over you and not get violent when you rebel, despite historical proof to the contrary.

Sanders doubled down in an interview at a CNN town hall with Fredo Cuomo after a CBS program “60 Minutes” that was broadcast Sunday where he praised Fidel Castro.

“The response was that when Fidel Castro first came to power … he initiated a major literacy program,” Sanders said.

“There’s a lot of folks in Cuba at that point who were illiterate, and he formed a literacy brigade … they went out and they helped people learn to read and write.

He even threw China in.

Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders doubles down on support for Fidel Castro’s policies. #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/eL2uWEki2U — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 25, 2020

On Sunday, he said this to Anderson Cooper:

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad. You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” Sanders said.

It’s not just Bernie. All of these candidates are extreme. Since they keep telling us their moderates, we’re supposed to believe that.

It’s the American Dream!

Bernie Sanders: -Honeymooned in Soviet Russia

-Wife committed bank fraud

-Won’t release medical records

-Praises communist dictators

-Wrote fantasies about rape

-Says breadlines are a good thing

And called Venezuela the “American Dream” in 2012 This guy is a dangerous nut-job. — Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) February 25, 2020

So comforting!

Bernie Sanders Takes Quiet Moment To Seek Advice From Portraits Of His Favorite Dictators https://t.co/B8ufwndG7Z — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 25, 2020

Unbelievable. As a Cuban-American whose family fled the Castro regime, let me correct the record for @BernieSanders: Castro was an evil thug who oppressed & murdered countless Cubans. His reign took Cuba from enormous prosperity to unimaginable misery. pic.twitter.com/QsBYjsKFRW — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 26, 2020

.@BernieSanders is an anti-American magnet for antisemites who aspires to turn America into Venezuela and Cuba while he consorts with terror supporters and communist dictators! Support our efforts by getting this magnetic reminder of who Bernie really is:https://t.co/qpSQz0HlKD pic.twitter.com/SRiaVvqhXY — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) February 26, 2020