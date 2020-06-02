Open season on police again in blue cities

The far-left, which is now the Democrat Party, does not believe in law enforcement. They believe in transformative justice so when it comes to anarchy, they can’t do a thing about it. They want to get rid of police so they are portraying all police as rotten. Frankly, we don’t even know if the police officers in the George Floyd case are racist. At least one is a minority and maybe they treat everyone like this.

Nonetheless, it is open season on police officers again and the overwhelming majority want to help and protect people.

THE TARGETS

Missouri

In St. Louis, Mo., Monday night, four police officers were shot during protests in the city’s downtown area, two in the leg, one in the foot, and one in the arm.

Police Chief John Hayden said they were hit by gunfire by “some coward” while standing on the side of a police line.

“As we speak we’re trying to get control out of this city, still hearing gunfire and everything,” he said. I don’t know what else to say. This is horrible. Thank God, they’re alive.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that all of the officers were conscious and breathing after being rushed to the hospital.

Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, Nevada, an officer was shot in the head at the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino on the Strip. A source told 8News Now that the officer was in a fight with another suspect when someone walked up behind and shot the officer, who is now on life support

It was one of two officer-involved shootings in the city; police said officers fired on a suspect at the Federal Courthouse in a separate incident. The suspect was hit several times.

Meanwhile, in Richmond, Va., two police officers and a suspect were injured after a shooting, according to NBC12.

RPD officers were called to investigate a report of an armed person on Semmes Avenue early Tuesday morning. When they arrived, gunfire erupted. The two cops and the suspect were taken to local hospitals.

Buffalo

In Buffalo, N.Y., an SUV plowed through a group of law enforcement during a Floyd demonstration, injuring at least two officers.

A video posted by a witness showed a line of officers, backed up by an armored personnel carrier, rushing and tackling a man who was being interviewed by a man with a TV camera about 9:30 p.m.

Moments later, officers ran as the SUV barreled through a cluster, with at least one appeared to go under the vehicle’s wheels. The SUV was then able to drive around an armored vehicle and speed off.

New York City

In a similar incident in the Bronx in New York City, an NYPD officer investigating reports of break-ins was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday in a hit-and-run. The officer is in a stable condition.

And in another incident in the Bronx, an NYPD officer was attacked by several men as witnesses recorded the incident.

The disturbing footage was tweeted by New York’s Sergeant’s Benevolent Association.

In Flatbush, four men in a car drove by police, firing at them, and, fortunately, missed.

MEDIA DISTORTIONS

Fox News local reports, “The latest wave of protests came hours after President Trump vowed in a Rose Garden speech to restore law and order, and police under federal command forced back peaceful demonstrators with tear gas so he could walk to a church near the White House known as “The Church of the President” that was set on fire during Sunday night’s rioting.”

They left out the part where the “peaceful protesters” were screaming cursing, throwing things, and spitting at cops. Other than that, they were very peaceful. The President’s statements didn’t cause this and it is open season once again on cops.

The media is infuriated that the President walked to St. John’s Church and held up a Bible. Such is the state of the media and the hateful left.

HERE IS WHAT A CITY LOOKS LIKE UNDER THE COMMUNIST MAYOR

Watch a New York cop attacked in the Bronx. It’s par for the course.

NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6 — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020

They lie and lie and lie.

FACTS from inside Mayor DeBlasio’s office. There is more video on this that hasn’t been released. Bottles were hurled at both police vehicles, TELL the WHOLE STORY NYPD RELEASE the video, STOP the POLITICS pic.twitter.com/My7l3nmZCs — SBA (@SBANYPD) May 31, 2020

Keep retweeting. Let the real truth be told! https://t.co/u3pLB3k0Ly — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020

Save the political nonsense,this is not protecting peaceful New Yorkers, businesses and property. This is riots and you are holding back the NYPD because DeBlasio ordered you to. Start being a cop you’re at the end of your career lead for once. Cops are being pelted and attacked https://t.co/mBGY9mPOt0 — SBA (@SBANYPD) May 31, 2020

MAYOR DEBLASIO here’s one for you, an injured officer taunted by rioters but I guess in your eyes that doesn’t matter. Wonder if your 2 person independent panel will even talk about it. Tell the truth and stop lying to the people of NYC. https://t.co/GWciTZYR2F — SBA (@SBANYPD) May 31, 2020

Make NO Mistake DeBlasio! Lasts nights riots were NOT the fault of the NYPD. Your comments fuel more attacks just like when you got Ramos & Liu assassinated. You sent cops out without helmets & batons. This is the result. Maybe you need to stand in front of the NYPD at a protest. https://t.co/q1E9gXtQSC pic.twitter.com/cAKNbKh5aU — SBA (@SBANYPD) May 30, 2020

Don’t let what happen to Liu and Ramos happen again! Bratton, O’Neill and DeBlasio tolerated cops being attacked. Better not happen again! https://t.co/ax1nxIMMB4 — SBA (@SBANYPD) May 29, 2020

You won’t see the Mounted Police because Bill de Blasio thinks it is too much.

The left-wing wants a national police force, which is what Hitler did in Germany. It’s a bad idea. They don’t want enforcers to enforce, they want them to become social workers. Their transformative justice will result in no justice for victims. They can’t take charge and control violence because they don’t believe in the concept.

Watch NYC Macy’s, the Miracle on 34th Street, looted because de Blasio didn’t want too much protection.

NYC landmark, #Macys was vandalized & looted just before the curfew tonight. Deblasio and Cuomo chose to start the curfew at 11 pm!

Even children could have warned them that 11 was too late. #NYCPROTEST #looting https://t.co/ktzaHFIDIA — Marjan (@MarjanKg) June 2, 2020