















Two Powerful “Defund/Reform the Police” Dem Pols Are Carjacked

Two prominent Democrats who’ve supported “reforming” or “defunding” police got a dose of what it’s like to be terrorized and victimized by thugs who have little fear of facing justice. They experienced one of the fastest-growing crimes in the nation. Both were carjacked.

“Wednesday afternoon, at around 2:45 p.m., Democrat Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint in FDR Park following a meeting at that location,” Scanlon’s office said in a statement. “The Congresswoman was physically unharmed.

Police say Scanlon was approached by two Black males, aged approximately 20-30, as she walked to her vehicle before they demanded she hands them the keys. Scanlon handed over the keys to her blue 2017 Acura MDX and one of the suspects drove away in it. Scanlon’s phone and purse were also stolen by the attackers.

Just the night before Illinois’ Democratic state Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford and her husband were carjacked in Broadview, Illinois, in the Chicago area, where crime has been surging.

“First and foremost, I am thankful that my husband and I are alive and physically unharmed,” Lightford said in a statement. “I am trying to process the trauma of what happened.” She and millions of other Americans.

Lightford took comfort in the “quick and thorough response” of the Broadview Police Department”. How nice!

Representative Scanlon, who had previously tweeted “We have seen too many lives taken and communities devastated by police brutality and racial profiling….” apparently had NO trouble identifying her gun-wielding assailants as “two Black males”, when HER life was threatened and HER property stolen.

Scanlon co-sponsored a bill the Hill reported would “make it easier for state and local governments to defund the police by instead funding mental health services….”. Think a social worker might have defused that “crisis”?

Both Scanlon and Lightford have been staunch supporters of police reforms in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.

Think they’ll change their tunes now? We wouldn’t count on it.

Related















