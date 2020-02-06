Two Senators want China & Ukraine travel details on Hunter

Senators Grassley and Johnson subpoenaed Hunter Biden’s travel records immediately after the impeachment. They are continuing to look into “potential conflicts of interest” with Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., sent a letter to Secret Service Director James Murray on Wednesday asking for clarification on “whether Hunter Biden used government-sponsored travel to help conduct private business” and details of his travel records.

The President’s concerns about the Bidens is in part what prompted the President to seek Ukraine’s help in determining if corruption was involved. It was part of his defense.

What the President did in asking for the assistance was legal and he has the treaty to back him up on that. The treaty allows the President to ask for investigations of U.S. corruption in their country and Bill Clinton signed that treaty. The same goes for China.

THE REQUEST THAT HAS DEMS WORRIED

“We write to request information about whether Hunter Biden used government-sponsored travel to help conduct private business, to include his work for Rosemont Seneca and related entities in China and Ukraine.”

There is evidence he was doing something he should not have done.

It is especially interesting since, during the questioning earlier today by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler of FBI Director Chris Wray, Nadler asked several pointed questions to Wray about whether any FBI investigation of the Bidens was requested by the White House or Congress.

People weren’t paying attention to the Wray hearing because of the vote for acquittal, but it was a significant hearing.

Wray wouldn’t give any significant information on FISA abuse, especially on Carter Page, which was the reason for the hearing. Yet Nadler wanted to know about the Bidens.