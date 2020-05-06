TX Lt. Gov. Patrick volunteers to pay fine & take salon owner’s place in jail so she can work & feed her kids

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said that he would pay the $7,000 fine for Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther and take her place in jail so she can work and feed her children. She was arrested for defying social distancing orders.

Ms. Luther has become the standard-bearer for the anti-lockdown movement. She gave a passionate response to a judge demanding she apologize and admit she was selfish for opening her salon during the pandemic. She politely disagreed and explained that she and her employees have to feed their families.

Lt. Gov. Patrick tweeted on Wednesday that “7 days in jail, no bail and a $7K fine is outrageous. No surprise Texans are responding.”

7 days in jail, no bail and a $7K fine is outrageous. No surprise Texans are responding. I’m covering the $7K fine she had to pay and I volunteer to be placed under House Arrest so she can go to work and feed her kids. #txlege #TexansHelpingTexans https://t.co/gdtMLAHFV5 — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) May 6, 2020