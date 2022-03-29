U.S. border agency report reveals Biden’s immigration lies

Recent U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports reveal the lies the Biden Administration has told Americans. Biden spent his first year in office ruining our economy and shuffling off his presidential duties to protect our borders. VP Harris avoided the southern border like the plague, then lied about it.



But U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency reports tells the truth the Biden Administration doesn’t want you to know. Here are the facts.



In February, the CBP processed more than 2.8 million shipments of “legitimate trade” valued at more than $236 billion. The agency also successfully intercepted illegal narcotics. After all, that’s what they do.



ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CRISIS



However, when it comes to intercepting illegal immigrants, the statistics get real interesting. You’ll never hear this from Biden or Harris.



“The number of unique individuals encountered nationwide in February 2022 was 116,678, a 2 percent increase in the number of unique individuals encountered the prior month,” the report states. It goes on to say there was a 7 percent increase in the number of “encounters” along the Southwest land border compared with January.



Of those “unique individuals,” 30 percent involved people who had at least one prior encounter with CBP in the last 12 months. In other words, illegals are being sent back across the border only to return within a year.



What’s alarming is that 76 percent of those encounters were single adults, an 11 percent increase compared to January. That’s contrary to what the Biden Administration says are “families” crossing the border.



Encounters of unaccompanied children increased a staggering 37 percent in February. The average number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody was 520 per day. Per day!



CBP encounters with “family unit” individuals decreased by 17 percent from January to February. That’s actually a 69 percent decrease from the peak in August 2021. In other words, fewer families are crossing the border.



So if fewer intact family units are crossing the border into the U.S., then who is crossing the border? Bottom line – single adults and unaccompanied minors. Translation – adult men and children. In addition, hundreds of migrants have been shipped out in the middle of the night to unsuspecting towns all across the country.



BIDEN IMMIGRATION MISINFORMATION



This is a far cry from the misinformation and outright lies provided by the Biden Administration. Kamala Harris wanted to go to Central and South America to determine the “root causes” of the immigration crisis. She did not, however, want to go to the border.



Vice President Harris held a press conference during her trip to Guatemala last June to assess the illegal immigration problem. Harris said to those thinking about making that dangerous trek, “Do not come. Do not come.” Her insincere tone apparently convinced no one.



During his recent State of the Union speech, Biden said, “We need to secure our border and fix the immigration system.” The problem is that Biden spent 50 years in Congress but failed to fix the system. During his speech, he set forth all sorts of new systems to stop illegal immigration. So, where has Biden been the last 50 years? Why didn’t he put forth a plan during the last half century he served in Congress?





CAMPAIGN PROMISES VS REALITY



Ironically, Biden campaigned on easing immigration controls, putting a moratorium on deportations, ending Trump’s “wait in Mexico” policy, and stopping construction on the border wall. One year into his first term, Biden seemed to walk back all those campaign promises that helped create the very border crisis he addressed in his State of the Union speech!



The mixed messages from both Biden and Harris fueled the dangerous immigration crisis we now face. Children and teens are being bought and sold like so much chattel. Abandoned children have been rescued all along the border. Five children, including an 11-month-old baby, were found abandoned last May in scorching temperatures. A 2-year-old girl and her 3-month-old brother were found in September by border patrol agents. Numerous women and children have died trying to cross the Rio Grande River into the U.S.



The International Organization for Migration found that in 2021 at least 650 people died along the U.S.-Mexico border. Biden’s first year in office was the deadliest year for migrants since the organization began keeping records.



WHO’S IN CHARGE?



President Biden makes all kinds of grandiose speeches on how he will fix the broken immigration system. The one he helped create. Vice President Harris holds press conferences where she addresses the immigration crisis she hasn’t even seen firsthand.



Two months into his presidency, Biden tapped his new vice president to lead the White House effort to tackle the challenges of illegal immigration. After stiff criticism for not visiting the border, Harris shifted her focus to the “Northern Triangle” of countries. Apparently, she would rather address the long term root causes of illegal immigration than the real crisis at the border.



Meanwhile, recently deported single adult men and unaccompanied children stream across the border unabated while Biden and Harris argue semantics.



To make matters worse, a new rule from the Biden Administration will allow the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to have the same role as immigration judges. DHS officers will now determine the asylum status of migrants, with no review by the Department of Justice. What could possibly go wrong with that plan?







