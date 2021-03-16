U.S. Marine unit apologizes to Tucker for their menacing tweet









A U.S. Marine unit apologized Saturday for tweets defending a WOKE defense of women service members. It was sent out in response to Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s criticism of Pentagon policy changes announced last week that are intended to attract more women to the military. They are fitting hats for hairstyles, have pregnancy flight suits, and they are going to make the fitness test easier. Yes, they can.

It drove social media — the Left went off the rails and the Right responded. The military made it political. The II Marine Expeditionary Force’s official account tweeted in response to one commenter on Twitter, “Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant,” according to USA Today.

Uh, no, we can all comment whether we’ve served or not.

It wasn’t just a defense of women, as they say. When the military sends such a tweet, it’s threatening.

The tweet has since been deleted, along with another defending U.S. Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker, who had denounced Carlson’s comments.

They posted, “We are human and we messed up. We intended to speak up for female Marines and it was an effort to support them. They are a crucial part to our corps and we need them to know that. We will adjust fire and ensure the utmost professionalism in our tweets.”

We are human and we messed up. We intended to speak up for female Marines and it was an effort to support them. They are a crucial part to our corps and we need them to know that. We will adjust fire and ensure the utmost professionalism in our tweets. — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 13, 2021

CSM Ben Lemon didn’t apologize. Since his threatening tweet below, he put out two tweets praising the Girl Scouts and women.

Tucker wasn’t insulting women. He was insulting WOKENESS in the Army.

To be clear, this isn’t a political stance! @TuckerCarlson came after MY FAMILY!! Women in the military are MY SISTERS! I DEFEND MY FAMILY! Defend—another doctrinal term! — CSM Ben Lemon (@CSMLemon) March 12, 2021

Related