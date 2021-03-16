Watch as officer and suspect shoot it out with one fatality









Crime is on the rise everywhere. We have open borders with criminals pouring in and soft on crime Democrats.

Watch this fatal shooting in Nashville in broad daylight at 9:30 in the morning. An officer stopped a woman because the owner of the vehicle is wanted. The owner was not in the car. Only a woman named Nika Holbert, 31, was in the car.

Veteran Officer Josh Baker explained why she was stopped and began searching her purse. He found a powdery substance in a bag.

The officer tried to arrest her and she refused, getting back into the driver’s seat.

Baker deployed his taser and she pulled her gun.

He yells, “Ma’am! Put the gun down!” before grabbing his service weapon.

The two then exchange fire, and Baker drops to the ground, calls dispatch advising them he was hit.

Holbert took off and soon crashed her car. Both were taken to the hospital where she died and Officer Holbert is in stable condition having been shot in the torso.

On releasing the video, Chief Drake said, “I want to show that we’re an accountable police department and we want to get the accurate information out there as quickly as possible, whether it’s a shooting that’s deemed good or one that has a lot of concerns.”

He added later, “This is a dangerous job and it’s a dangerous time not only here in Nashville but around the country. Violent crime is on the rise everywhere.”

Those tasers sure seem worthless.

Watch:

