UH OH! ‘Attackers’ Free, No Charges, Smollett Hires Top Defense Attorney

Two suspects in the Jussie Smollett case were detained by police on Wednesday, arrested on Friday, and RELEASED without charges by Saturday morning.

The two Nigerian brothers, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, are no longer suspects.

Their attorney provided their phone records to police.

They are the persons of interest in the widely-distributed photo, according to police spokesman, A. Guglielmi. That is significant since Jussie Smollet had identified them to police as the attackers, and repeated that during an interview on ABC this week.

Both men were released and are no longer suspects. Jussie Smollett has hired a top defense attorney, Michael Monico, who also represents Michael Cohen, according to local NBC News reporter Rafer Weigel. Police will interview him on Monday with his new high profile attorney.

Chicago police confirmed to Fox News that Chicago PD seized a bottle of bleach from Jussie Smollett’s apartment [Smollett said his attackers poured bleach on him]. Allegedly, there is surveillance of someone buying bleach from a local store the night of the alleged attack.

Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted the news this morning (16 February) and confirmed that new evidence has been found in relation to the attack. The police now have new investigative work to complete, Guglielmi said.

Guglielmi wrote: “Due to new evidence as a result of today’s interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete.”

Chicago Police spokesperson, Tom Ahern tweeted the same statement.

EMPIRE CASE UPDATE: Due to new evidence as a result of today’s interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the #Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete. #ChicagoPolice — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) February 16, 2019

The two men aren’t your typical “Maga” Trump supporters. Smollett had said they screamed homophobic slur and the phrase, “This is Maga country” during the attack.

Smollett previously told the police his attackers were racially motivated and he didn’t know them. Neither statement was true. He also told TMZ twice that the attackers were white, according to TMZ.

Both men worked as extras on Smollett’s show ‘Empire’ and he’s friends with them. Smollett follows them on Instagram and works out with one in the gym.

On Facebook, Abel Osundairo and his brother sold winter face masks. Jussie Smollett had claimed his alleged attackers wore masks.

The New York Post reports that Olabinjo Osundairo, one of the suspects in the alleged attack of Smollett, was previously arrested in Chicago for attempted murder and ended up on probation. But it has no bearing on this case, it seems.

