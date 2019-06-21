Uh Oh, Looking Bad for Kim Foxx & Jussie Smollett

A County judge surprised everyone today and ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the controversial decision to drop all charges against Jussie Smollett, Chicago Tribune reports.

Judge Michael Toomin ruled that State’s Attorney Kim Foxx had the right to withdraw from the prosecution but could not legally appoint her top deputy to handle the case in her place.

The special prosecutor could end up charging Smollett, Toomin said, and if the investigation uncovers suspicion of wrongdoing by others, additional charges could be brought.

There is an investigation ongoing by State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office to investigate itself. [That’s never a reliable way to run an investigation.]

Kim Foxx is soft on crime and butts up against all law enforcement regularly. She is one of George Soros’s picks and he put a lot of money into her campaign.

