Uh, oh, the Mike Pence fly could be the devil or an irate ‘fly of color’

King said, “At one point, when they were talking about systemic racism, I think it’s very interesting timing that a fly would land on Mike Pence’s head at that particular time, when he said that there really wasn’t systemic racism. I saw the fly basically going, ‘Say what?’ I mean, it was very interesting, that was — I don’t want to call that a highlight, but that was certainly a memorable moment.”

A “memorable moment?” Is she insane? And she wasn’t the craziest. Steve Schmidt gets that honor.

The co-founder of the Lincoln Project of TDS victims Steve Schmidt is clearly in need of some serious help. He called the Vice President weird and then he got all weird on us.

To explain the fly on Vice President Pence’s head, he went to some weird interpretation of the Bible I guess. The host was laughing at him. Schmidt said the fly was a sign of sin. “He who commands the fly” is always seen as the “mark of the devil,” he said, striking terror in the hearts of the audience they have on that network.

“The fly says something,” he continued.

Schmidt blathered about it historically says something. The host said he couldn’t confirm the fly and the devil story as he laughed nearly uncontrollably.

Watch:

The Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt says the fly that landed on Mike Pence during the debate last night is a “sign historically of sin” and the “mark of the devil.”

pic.twitter.com/744RuE53ae — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020

Uh oh Steve, look at the fly on Hillary:

Uh oh Steve, there’s a fly on Obama: