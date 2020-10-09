Whitmer’s all in with the “spirit” of efforts to “defund the police”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan said Tuesday that she supported the “spirit” of efforts to defund the police in the wake of George Floyd’s death last month at the hands of Minneapolis police. It was clarified by her staff to say she doesn’t really mean to completely defund them, The Detroit News reported.

This is the new Democrat dance. They let their far-left loon voters know that they are with them, but then they let the normal Democrats think they are with them.

The conversation surrounding the “defund the police” movement is really about reprioritizing resources, the Democratic governor told The Root in a Tuesday interview broadcast on Instagram.

“The spirit as you just articulated is really just about reprioritizing and rebuilding communities, not just policing,” Whitmer said.

“If you do all those other things, you don’t need all the money going to the police departments,” Whitmer said. “So yeah, the spirit of it, I do support that spirit.”

Really? We will cure evil? Oh, goody.

Whitmer added “we’re not going to defund all the police but we’re going to make the investments in people. And that’s what this is all about.”

Can’t wait to see all those psychologists on the front lines with the violent drugs/addicts and wife beaters. Well, at least we know there will always be job openings for therapists.

Whitmer is incompetent and illogical.