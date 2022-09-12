UK Ditches Vaccines for Healthy Children, 5-11 Years Old

The United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency is ending Covid-19 vaccinations for young, healthy children 5-to-11 years old. Even The WHO said we shouldn’t vaccinate children.

Any child who turns five after August 2022 can no longer receive a COVID vaccine until they are 12 unless they are “clinically vulnerable.”

The U.K.’s Green Book for medical practitioners states:

This one-off programme applies to those 5 to 11 years, including those who turn five years of age before the end of August 2022.

The U.K. Green Book’s rationale is:

In February 2022, the JCVI advised a one-off, non-urgent programme to offer vaccination to all children aged five to 11 years of age who are not in a clinical risk group. The immediate benefits of vaccination in this age group are likely to be small because children are at low risk from COVID-19 infection, and by February 2022 almost all children in this age group will already have been infected with COVID-19. Although Omicron infection appears to be particularly mild, and the vaccine induced protection against mild Omicron infection is short lived, the offer is intended to increase and broaden protection against severe COVID-19 in advance of a potential future wave of COVID-19. As this offer is non-urgent, JCVI has recommended that delivery of paediatric non-COVID-19 immunisation programmes across all ages should receive due attention.

“Subject to further clarification, on-going eligibility in 2022/23, after the one off-programme, is expected to be for children in the academic years where children are aged 11 or 12 years,” the Green Book added.

