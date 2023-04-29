Ukraine Cyber Security Head Hunts Disinformation with the FBI

“Everything that is against our country, consider it a fake, even if it’s not.” ~ Ilia Vitiuk

Investigative reporter Lee Fang spoke with Ukraine’s head of Cyber Information Security Ilia Vitiuk, to find out how the FBI helps Ukraine. It is the case that the FBI helps take down social media posts the Ukraine Chief doesn’t like.

Mr. Fang reports on his eponymous website that llia Vitiuk, head of the Department of Cyber Information Security in the Security Service of Ukraine, contacts the FBI to remove “loosely defined” Ukraine disinformation.

Vitiuk says they define “disinformation” broadly, flagging many simply for contradicting the Ukrainian government’s narrative. The FBI then “pressures Facebook to take down the so-called Russian “disinformation.”

Vitiuk says he believes in free speech, but when it’s against his country, things change.

“When people ask me, ‘How do you differentiate whether it is fake or true?’ Indeed it is very difficult in such an informational flow,” said Vitiuk. “I say, ‘Everything that is against our country, consider it a fake, even if it’s not.’ Right now, for our victory, it is important to have that kind of understanding, not to be fooled.”

He is concerned about Russian propaganda, which is a problem.

In October, based on leaked documents from the Department of Homeland Security, Lee Fang reported on government plans to lean more heavily on social media platforms to take down “disinformation” related to “the nature of U.S. support to Ukraine.”

Ukraine has been victimized by Russian propaganda.

Vitiuk says the US FBI is his “top partner.” You can read Mr. Fang’s complete report at LeeFang.com.

As we know, Twitter Files showed the FBI and most other government agencies pressured Twitter and other social media platforms to take down anything they didn’t like or disagreed with.

Americans are left with not knowing what is true or not. When it comes to the Ukraine War, which could easily get us into World War III, Americans should be told the truth.

This is especially the case when it comes to Ukraine because we aren’t just in it to help them. According to NBC News, we are now in it for VICTORY.

Now in a better position, Ukraine officials said last week they wanted to discuss their pathway to victory as they convened with allies once again at Ramstein on Friday. Ukraine’s troops are preparing for another counteroffensive that will include a plethora of Western military equipment provided by the U.S. and other countries in attendance.

The new hope from Kyiv is that, at some point, their attacks could include greater air and naval systems from the West as well.

“There is a very palpable conviction among the participants that Ukraine should win. That it will be a joint success,” Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told NBC News regarding deliberations at the latest meeting at Ramstein. “Partners make it clear that they will provide support as long as needed. The trajectory for us has changed from survival to victory.”

House lawmakers are pushing a resolution making victory is Ukraine a public policy.

The Washington Post published a letter to the editor titled, Can Ukraine win without Western boots on the ground? It smells like a planted piece. This is one of the paragraphs:

The United States sat out the first few years of both 20th-century world wars, hoping arms supplies alone would suffice to counter unconscionable aggression. It was then, and is now, a fatally flawed strategy. The only remaining question (which is unlikely to be addressed in the shadow of a looming election) is whether the United States will enter the fray directly. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forays into Crimea and eastern Ukraine were ostensibly undertaken to protect ethnic Russians. The parallels to Adolf Hitler’s seizure of the Czech Sudetenland to protect ethnic Germans are hard to miss.

His point is we need boots on the ground. Hopefully, the author of the letter will volunteer for the front lines.

The conclusions we must come to is the FBI wants to influence Americans towards Ukraine, victory is the only goal, Putin is Hitler, and Ukraine is Sudetenland in 1938.

